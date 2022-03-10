OPP looking to locate missing 19-year-old female

The Lennox & Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Alexa Mahaffy was last seen on March 1, 2022 at around 9 p.m. in Amherstview by her family. The female has ties to Kingston.

Mahaffy is described as a white female who is around 5' 1" and 110 lbs. She has brown eyes, shaved head with auburn bangs.

The female has a tattoo on her right calf of a music note with blue rose in the centre.

She was last seen wearing black track pants, black jacket, black Blundstone boots, a Carhartt toque and a black knapsack.

Mahaffy may possibly be the driver or passenger in a black 2018 BMW 3SV with Ontario plate CVRK598 or a white Acura TXT Ontario plate CVSW093.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.