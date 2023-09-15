Ontario Provincial Police say they continue to receive calls for service involving members of the community being tricked into sending funds to fraudsters.

OPP explains that scammers continue to call senior citizens pretending to be a grandchild or other family member in distress. The caller will use high-pressure tactics to convince the victim they are in some type of trouble and funds are immediately required to assist them. The caller may also pose as a justice official or police officer to convince the victim a grandchild or other family member needs immediate funds to rectify a legal problem.

OPP gives some tips to follow to avoid being a victim of a similar type of scam:

- Use caution if being pressured for information or to send money quickly. Scammers often try to bully victims into transferring money through a mobile payment app, by wiring money or by purchasing gift cards or money orders.

- Call the grandchild or another family member to verify the claims or requests.

- Set a safe word or phrase with family members that includes details only you would know. Ask for this word or phrase to confirm if the person calling is a relative.

- Fraudsters may call demanding immediate payment for bail, fines, or to avoid going to jail. Remember that the courts will not ask for cash to bail someone in custody and will require people to be present in court.

- Court-appointed couriers do not exist. If someone asks to come to your home to pick up a payment, it is a scam.

- Always ask for proof of identification and call-back numbers.

- Be suspicious of calls that require immediate action. Hang up, call the local police service, and contact the family member directly.

- If someone receives a call like this, do not send money. Using high-pressure tactics usually means it's a scam.

For more information, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray