OPP officer charged with impaired driving in North Grenville

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Grenville County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Rock Rd. at McGovern Rd. in North Grenville on May 1 just after 7 p.m.

Probationary constable Joshua Bouchard faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs - sec. 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) - sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on May 13 to answer to the charges.

The officer was suspended with pay, which is required under the Ontario Police Services Act.