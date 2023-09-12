OPP officer struck by impaired driver, investigating separate crash in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in an impaired driving investigation in which an officer was struck by the impaired driver.

OPP explained that on September 8th, 2023 around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Frankford-Stirling Road, Quinte West.

Then, when conducting an investigation, an uninvolved motorist struck an OPP officer who was investigating the original collision. Police say the officer sustained minor injuries. An investigation led to the driver being arrested.

As a result of testing the driver, 43-year-old Paul Twiddy from Quinte West was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - Alcohol or drugs

- Operation while impaired - Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 28th, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray