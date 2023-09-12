OPP officer struck by impaired driver, investigating separate crash in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in an impaired driving investigation in which an officer was struck by the impaired driver.
OPP explained that on September 8th, 2023 around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Frankford-Stirling Road, Quinte West.
Then, when conducting an investigation, an uninvolved motorist struck an OPP officer who was investigating the original collision. Police say the officer sustained minor injuries. An investigation led to the driver being arrested.
As a result of testing the driver, 43-year-old Paul Twiddy from Quinte West was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - Alcohol or drugs
- Operation while impaired - Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 28th, 2023. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Impaired driving charges laid after serious three-vehicle collision on Hwy.17A 30-year-old from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Laurentian Hills Township between Rons Lane and Duck Point Trail.
-
Catch The Ace will net nearly $600K through Pembroke Regional HospitalThe week #47 winner of the Pembroke Regional Hospital's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle brought home $38,410, but the Ace has not been caught, the draw has a current total jackpot amount of over $595,000.
-
Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital following collision on Hwy.41A motorcycle driver had to be transported to an Ottawa-area hospital by air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a pickup truck on Highway 41 in Laurentian Valley Township.
-
Three dead in crash on Roger Stevens Dr. OPP seek witnessesOntario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses of a collision on Roger Stevens Drive in Montague Township between 7:25 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8th. Three people, all from Mexico are confirmed to be dead in the crash.
-
Affordable Housing Summit wants shovels in the ground in Leeds GrenvilleOn Friday, September 29th, 2023, the Municipality of North Grenville and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville will participate in an Affordable Housing Summit with a focus on getting shovels in the ground in the local communities.
-
Lanark OPP charge motorist driving wrong was on Highway 7A 63-year-old from Ottawa is facing a dangerous driving charge after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint of a driver heading in the wrong direction on Highway 7 outside of Carleton Place.
-
Police seek to identify suspicious individual watching kids play in local schoolyardSchool staff were alerted by students that a suspicious individual was watching them play in the schoolyard in the area of Brock Street near Barrie Street. Kingston Police are asking the public to help identify the individual.
-
Three local residents arrested and charged as Kingston Police investigate animal cruelty and neglectCharges for animal cruelty and neglect have been laid on three local individuals after Kingston Police investigated a call regarding animal endangerment in the area of Curtis Crescent in midtown Kingston.
-
Two area drivers face criminal refusal charges after incidents on local roadwaysA 62-year-old from Pembroke and a 42-year-old from Petawawa are facing criminal charges for refusing to comply with a police demand after OPP officers investigated two separate reports of possibly impaired drivers on local roadways.