OPP officers take to the ice against Fellowes High School team

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are set to take to the ice, facing off against the Fellowes High School boy's varsity hockey team on February 8, 2023.

The puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) in Pembroke. Students from the Fellowes High School are encouraged to attend the event, aiming to bring police and youth together for an afternoon of hockey and friendly competition.

Organizers add that members of the public are invited to attend this event free of charge, however, everyone attending is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item which will be collected by students from Fellowes High School and will be donated to local food banks. The game was originally scheduled to be played in mid-January but was forced to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions on game day.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray