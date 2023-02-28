OPP officers take to the ice against Valour High School team

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will be taking to the ice, facing off against the Valour High School boy's varsity hockey team at the Petawawa Civic Centre in Petawawa.

The puck drop is set for 2:45 p.m. on March 8th, 2023. Students from VHS are also encouraged to attend the event as the two teams look to bring police and youth together for an afternoon of hockey and friendly competition.

OPP adds that members of the public are invited to attend this free event and everyone in attendance, including students, is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item. All non-perishables will be collected by VHS students and donated to local food banks.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray