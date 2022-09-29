OPP on the hunt for a repeat federal offender
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is on the hunt for a federal offender who breached release conditions.
48-year-old Stephen Smart, a 48-year-old Indigenous man, is described as 6'2", 262lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
SMART is currently serving a 5-year sentence for Criminal Harassment, Uttering Threats to cause Death/Harm, Breach of Long Term Supervision Order, Extortion and Failing to Comply with Probation Order.
The offender is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Brampton, Owen Sound, Kitchener, and North Bay Areas.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
