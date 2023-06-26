OPP patrolling roads, waterways, trails for proper use of safety equipment

Drivers out on local roads, waterways and trails during the Canada Day week and weekend can get thumbs up from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), for supporting the latest traffic safety campaign.

From June 24th to July 2nd, 2023, the OPP is promoting and enforcing laws around safety equipment. During that time, officers will be seen giving thumbs up to boaters and paddlers, off-roaders, motorcyclists and vehicle occupants if they are spotted wearing lifejackets or personal floatation devices (PFD), helmets and seat belts.

OPP says every year, lack, or improper use of safety equipment is linked to a significant number of deaths and serious injuries on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails.

Police say the potential for a lifejacket or PFD to save the life of someone who falls overboard or whose vessel capsizes is enormous, yet only 15 percent of boaters and paddlers killed on OPP-patrolled waterways in the last 10 years were wearing them.

Additionally, helmets are a critical piece of equipment for off-roaders and motorcyclists and are required by law. OPP says motorcyclists should always wear protective clothing (including a helmet) that is designed to reduce injuries in a collision and could save a life.

Finally, motor vehicle drivers are reminded to ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. This includes making sure children and toddlers are properly secured in a car/booster seat appropriate to their age, height and weight.

The OPP is urging all drivers and their passengers to make safety equipment an important part of every trip.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray