OPP recover nine stolen vehicles in two weeks

From October 17th to October 30th, 2022, the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment (SD&G) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reporting the interception of nine high-end stolen vehicles. All of which were travelling the Highway 401 corridor.

SD&G officers were patrolling the highway using keen observation skills and investigative techniques to identify stolen vehicles and stop them. Often, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine unit assist with the arrest of the drivers of the stolen vehicles.

As a result of this enhanced effort, eleven individuals have been arrested and charged. Three of them are under the age of 18 and six others are between the ages of 18 and 24. Those arrested are listed below, along with the charges laid against them.

Ryan Green, age 30, of Georgina, Ontario, was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Possession of Break in Instruments

Pierre Rooldy, age 24, of Montreal, Quebec was charge with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Fail to Comply with Undertaking

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order

- Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence

Bertony Joseph, age 24, of Montreal, Quebec, was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - Criminal Code (CC) - sec. 354(1)(a)

- Possession of Break in Instruments - CC - sec. 351(1

Guy Lefebvre, age 43, of Carignan, Quebec was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Flight From a Peace Officer

- Dangerous Operation

- Fail to Comply with Undertaking - three counts

Romenskee Colas, age 20, of Laval, Quebec, was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Fail to Comply with Undertaking - two counts

Ange-Brian Diop-Tientcheu, age 18, of St Laurent, Quebec, was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Elijah PIERRE, age 20, of Pierrefonds, Quebec, was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Resist a Peace Officer

- Personation with the Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice

- Assault a Peace Officer

- Obstruct a Peace Officer

Nicolas KOUYATE, age 19, of Montreal was charged with:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Dangerous Operation

- Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence

Three young persons have also been charged in connection with stolen vehicles. Their names are being withheld to protect their identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They were charged with a combination of the following:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

- Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence

- Drive Wrong Way - One Way Traffic

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray