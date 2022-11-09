OPP recover stolen vehicle in South Glengarry

Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry has charged a man from Laval, Quebec after recovering a stolen vehicle. The incident took place on November 3rd, 2022 when police intercepted the stolen vehicle around noon.

Police stopped the car travelling on Highway 401. The following investigation led to the arrest of the 23-year-old driver. Antoine Bambi, from Laval, was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

- Possession Break in Instruments

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 4, 2022. He was held in custody for another bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 7, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray