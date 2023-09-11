OPP recover thousands in stolen tools, two arrested in South Frontenac Twp.

Members of the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a series of tools as the result of the execution of a search warrant in the Township.

OPP explained that this took place on September 6th, 2023 when the Community Street Crime Unit executed the search warrant on an address on Mount Chesney Road in South Frontenac Township.

Officers at the scene recovered a series of tools including different drills, chainsaws and a sawmill. As a result, 34-year-old Ashley McCallum, and 32-year-old Kevin Heim, both from South Frontenac Township, were charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - three counts

- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - two counts

One of the accused, Heim was additionally charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - three counts

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts

OPP says both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on October 19th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray