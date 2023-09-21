OPP recover two stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in South Glengarry Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police from Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment has released information on stolen vehicles that were recovered in the area, resulting in two arrests.

OPP say on September 18th, 2023, shortly after 7:30 a.m., SD&G officers recovered two stolen motor vehicles on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, in the South Glengarry Township. Further investigation revealed that the motor vehicles were stolen from the Toronto area.

Once the vehicles were stopped and the drivers were questioned, the investigation resulted in two people being arrested and charged. 31-year-old Jean-Philippe Corbin-Mercier from St.Esprit, Quebec, and 20-year-old Dominick Lapointe from St. Lin Laurentides, Quebec are now facing the following charges:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Possession of Break In Instruments-two counts

- Dangerous operation

- Flight from a peace officer

- Failure to Comply with Probation Order

- Mischief Under $ 5,000

- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Additionally, Corbin-Mercier was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

OPP says both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Cornwall Court of Justice.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray