OPP recover vehicle purchased fraudulently in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after officers stopped a vehicle that was determined to have been obtained by fraudulent means.

OPP explain that on April 29th, 2023 around 7:00 p.m. officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 in Quinte West. Police say the officers in the area were able to locate and stop the vehicle and upon investigating the registrations and purchasing documents, it was determined that the vehicle was recently purchased by fraudulent means.

The following investigation resulted in both of the occupants of the vehicle being charged. The driver, 45-year-old Luigi Marrese from Toronto was charged with the following offences:

- Fraud Over $5000

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

- Possession of a Forged Document with Intent

- Personation with Intent to Obtain Property (Identity Fraud)

- Driving While Under Suspension

While the other occupant, 41-year-old Marie Delaperrelle, also from Toronto was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

OPP says both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on May 25th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray