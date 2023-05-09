OPP recover vehicle purchased fraudulently in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after officers stopped a vehicle that was determined to have been obtained by fraudulent means.
OPP explain that on April 29th, 2023 around 7:00 p.m. officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 in Quinte West. Police say the officers in the area were able to locate and stop the vehicle and upon investigating the registrations and purchasing documents, it was determined that the vehicle was recently purchased by fraudulent means.
The following investigation resulted in both of the occupants of the vehicle being charged. The driver, 45-year-old Luigi Marrese from Toronto was charged with the following offences:
- Fraud Over $5000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Possession of a Forged Document with Intent
- Personation with Intent to Obtain Property (Identity Fraud)
- Driving While Under Suspension
While the other occupant, 41-year-old Marie Delaperrelle, also from Toronto was charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
OPP says both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on May 25th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OPP seek assistance investigating vehicle fire in Laurentian Valley, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a vehicle that was on fire on Sullivan Point Road in Laurentian Valley. Police say the fire resulted in no injuries and took place during the early hours of May 8th, 2023.
-
Flood Warning extended along Ottawa River as levels slowly recedeWater levels and flows along the Ottawa River remain elevated in response to last weekend’s precipitation, in response the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has extended the flood warning to Friday, May 12th, 2023.
-
OPP investigate ATVs stolen from cottage in Bonnechere ValleyOntario Provincial Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a cottage in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The person(s) involved stole two ATVs and other miscellaneous items. The break-in took place any time between October 9th, 2022, and May 4th, 2023.
-
Student survey guides equity and inclusion action plan at UCDSBStudents at the UCDSB responded to the "We All Belong Student Survey and the Intermediate Student Voice Survey" highlighting data on language, race, cultural identity, gender identity, and school experience. The results now guide the board's equity and inclusion action place.
-
Driver arrested fleeing the scene of three-vehicle crash with suspended licenseA 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after driving with a suspended license, causing a three-vehicle collision, and fleeing the scene before the police arrived.
-
UCDSB students complete world-renowned French test41 students from schools across the Upper Canada District School Board put their French to the test in the Diplôme d'études en langue française (DELF) examinations. The internationally recognized test was available free of charge for Grade 12 French Immersion students.
-
United Way KFL&A names incoming President and CEOThe Board of Directors with the United Way of KFL&A has announced the agency's Vice President of Corporate Services, John DiPaolo as the new President and CEO, replacing outgoing Bhavana Varma who served in the role for 24 years.
-
17-year-old Pembroke resident charged speeding over double the posted limitOntario Provincial Police have charged a local 17-year-old with stunt driving after they were caught travelling 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Boundary Road in the City of Pembroke.
-
911 call results in domestic charges laid against two individualsA 30-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation and a 25-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a 911 call in relation to a domestic dispute.