OPP recovered stolen ATV from wooded area in Petawawa, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has given an update on an investigation from last week, the officers recovered an ATV that was recently reported stolen from a residence in Petawawa.

OPP explained that on the afternoon of August 31st, 2023, the UOV OPP recovered the stolen ATV after a citizen reported seeing the ATV in a wooded area adjacent to Wolfe Ave in Petawawa. The ATV was originally stolen sometime during the late evening or early morning hours of August 28th to 29th, 2023.

At this time police have not identified a suspect(s) and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray