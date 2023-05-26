OPP release footage and video from suspicious fire in Loyalist Twp.

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing their investigation of a suspicious fire in the Loyalist Township.

OPP says the investigation began on May 23rd, 2023 around 3:00 a.m. when officers and Fire Services from Loyalist Township responded to a report of a structure fire on Love Road. Police say no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was then deemed suspicious by OPP after several individuals were observed leaving the location in a vehicle shortly after the fire started.

Police have released images and video footage of the three suspects involved in the fire. The images and videos are available on the East Region OPP's Twitter page.

OPP says the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray