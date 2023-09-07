OPP release results from long weekend traffic safety campaign in local roadways
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has concluded its Labour Day weekend traffic safety campaign which took place from September 1st to September 4th, 2023. OPP officers say they were focused on distracted driving, aggressive driving, lack of occupant restraint and impaired driving which, in terms of personal injury collision causation, collectively make up the "Big 4."
Over the course of the traffic safety initiative, UOV OPP officers report that they laid several charges including 19 speeding charges, one seatbelt charge, one distracted driving charge and one Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) charge. Officers also laid an impaired driving charge under the Criminal Code over the long weekend.
The OPP Marine Unit was active on area waterways. Four charges were issued over the course of the weekend including three charges for open liquor and one charge for failing to have sufficient lifejackets.
The OPP reminds road users that while the campaign is over, officers are committed to traffic safety enforcement and education year-round.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
