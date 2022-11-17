OPP remind drivers to slow down on slick roads

Following the first big snowfall of the season, Bancroft OPP is reminding drivers to slow down and adjust their driving in poor road conditions.

Police say they responded to a number of collisions in the area due to the slick conditions.

OPP says drivers need to slow down when the roads are covered in snow and slush and have an increased following distance from you and cars up ahead.

They also say all windows and mirrors must be cleared and not obstruct your view, and further advise installing winter tires and leaving early to not rush to your destination.

Police also say having an emergency Kit in your car in the event of an accident is crucial during colder temperatures.

They say to have a safety blanket, flares and reflectors, booster cables, non-perishable snacks like granola bars, and a battery-powered portable phone charger in an accessible location.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink