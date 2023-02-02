OPP remind residents of vehicle safety following car theft in Petawawa

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Victoria Street in Petawawa.

The stolen vehicle is a green four-door 2007 Toyota Yaris bearing Ontario marker CXPV 281. The vehicle was stolen at approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 31st, 2023. Police say the vehicle was left unattended, running, and unlocked at the time of the theft.

In response, OPP is reminding drivers not to leave running cars unattended. Police say with the cold weather upon us, many area residents may be tempted to start their cars in the morning to warm them up or leave them running while on a short errand.

The OPP is urging residents not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. If a driver does feel the need to warm their vehicle up, police suggest installing a keyless remote starter for your vehicle to help deter theft.

Police add that theft is a crime of opportunity. Saying thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray