OPP remind residents of vehicle safety following car theft in Petawawa
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Victoria Street in Petawawa.
The stolen vehicle is a green four-door 2007 Toyota Yaris bearing Ontario marker CXPV 281. The vehicle was stolen at approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 31st, 2023. Police say the vehicle was left unattended, running, and unlocked at the time of the theft.
In response, OPP is reminding drivers not to leave running cars unattended. Police say with the cold weather upon us, many area residents may be tempted to start their cars in the morning to warm them up or leave them running while on a short errand.
The OPP is urging residents not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. If a driver does feel the need to warm their vehicle up, police suggest installing a keyless remote starter for your vehicle to help deter theft.
Police add that theft is a crime of opportunity. Saying thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Canadian Army announced as major partner in 2023 Ontario Winter GamesTaking place in Renfrew County from February 2nd to 5th and February 9th to 12th, the 2023 Ontario Winter Games has announced another major partner. Athletes and visitors will see soldiers from the 4th Canadian Division and vehicles at various venues and events.
-
Temporary traffic disruption notice in Downtown PembrokePembroke Street East and Pembroke Street West, between Maple Avenue and Christie Street, will be temporarily closed for City crews to remove snow in the downtown core. The affected streets will be closed Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 11:00 p.m. until approximately 8:00 a.m., February 3rd, 2023.
-
Fatal collision on train tracks in Thousand Islands TownshipA 75-year-old man is dead after a collision involving a car and a passenger train on Pykeview Drive in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased and the investigation is ongoing.
-
UCDSB recognizes and celebrates Black History MonthSchools in the Upper Canada District School Board say classes will be focused on celebrating Black Culture during the month of February, including reading books, graphic novels and poetry by Black authors, watching Heritage Minute stories, and more.
-
Local Health Unit offers tips to be prepared during Winter monthsThe local communities have already dealt with a variety of Winter weather situations in the past weeks. In preparation for the coming weeks of Winter, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit offers helpful tips so residents can thrive in the cold weather.
-
COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex announces closureOn February 24th, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at the Beechgrove Complex will be closed permanently. The closure comes with a decline in the need for testing and other community options becoming available.
-
Trail users in Prince Edward County reminded of municipal BylawsFollowing the observation of unauthorized vehicles on Millennium Trail by Ontario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County, members of the police are reminding trail users to refamiliarize themselves with the local municipal Bylaws.
-
Local three-time Olympian name Ambassador for Ontario Winter GamesTrack and field Olympian and Eganville native, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has been named the Ambassador for the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games. She will be addressing the athletes during both outdoor Opening Ceremonies on February 2nd and February 9th at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew.
-
OPP officers take to the ice against Fellowes High School teamA friendly hockey game is scheduled between officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and the Fellowes High School boy's varsity hockey at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. Students and members of the public are encouraged to attend the game and bring non-perishable foods for the local food bank.