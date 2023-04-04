OPP remind wheelchair, scooter users to remain on sidewalk
The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public that if you are using a wheelchair or medical scooter, you must follow the same rules as a pedestrian.
The reminder comes in a release by the OPP where they say "Officers at the Renfrew and Arnprior Detachments have recently responded to reports that involve a person operating a wheelchair or motorized scooter in the middle of the road."
Under the Highway Traffic Act, wheelchairs and scooters are considered pedestrians. Therefore, police say a wheelchair or mobility scooter should be utilized on the sidewalk and if there is no sidewalk available, it should travel along the left shoulder to face oncoming traffic, getting back onto the sidewalk as soon as it is safe to do so.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OPP update ongoing fatal crash investigation in Hwy. 17 in PetawawaOntario Provincial Police have released an update on a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 17 in Petawawa on April 3rd. Police say a 27-year-old from Petawawa was pronounced deceased on the scene, the driver and passenger of a tractor-trailer were not injured.
-
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew CountyForecasted freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to continue into the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5th. Due to this, and an alert from Environment Canada, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
-
OPP search for driver after fleeing the collision sceneOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they are looking for a driver that failed to remain at the scene of a crash in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The vehicle struck an unoccupied, parked SUV causing damage to the rear.
-
Local Health Unit gives cleaning tips for "Oral Health Month"April is 'Oral Health Month" and the Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is taking the opportunity to encourage local residents to improve their dental health, detailing consequences for poor teeth and providing information on programs and cleaning tips.
-
Drugs seized in extensive trafficking investigation, four people chargedOntario Provincial Police have seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, brown fentanyl, cash and other items after executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Lanark, Leeds and Grenville.
-
Health Unit warn community of toxic drug supplyThe Health Unit in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark warns a sedative drug called Xylazine has made its way into an already toxic and unregulated drug supply. A drug poisoning from Xylazine cannot be reversed by naloxone and can be triggered when used with other substances.
-
Local resident arrested without incident after wielding knife and hammerA 58-year-old from Kingston is facing a charge of utter threats to cause death after Kingston Police officers received reports of a person, out of control wielding a knife and hammer. The accused was arrested without incident outside of a residence in the east end.
-
Watershed condition statement from Cataraqui ConservationA significant amount of rainfall is expected to fall in the coming days, Cataraqui Conservation says that this, along with recent snowmelts will increase streamflows and water levels on inland lakes. Therefore the Conservation is urging residents to be cautious near shorelines and waterways.
-
Impaired motorist charged stunt driving in Amherstview, Ont.A 31-year-old from Amherstview has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to an erratic vehicle on Bath Road in Amherstview. The driver was then charged with stunt driving and driving while impaired.