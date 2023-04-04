OPP remind wheelchair, scooter users to remain on sidewalk

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public that if you are using a wheelchair or medical scooter, you must follow the same rules as a pedestrian.

The reminder comes in a release by the OPP where they say "Officers at the Renfrew and Arnprior Detachments have recently responded to reports that involve a person operating a wheelchair or motorized scooter in the middle of the road."

Under the Highway Traffic Act, wheelchairs and scooters are considered pedestrians. Therefore, police say a wheelchair or mobility scooter should be utilized on the sidewalk and if there is no sidewalk available, it should travel along the left shoulder to face oncoming traffic, getting back onto the sidewalk as soon as it is safe to do so.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray