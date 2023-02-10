OPP report fatal two-vehicle collision on Hwy.17

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report that a fatal two-vehicle collision took place on Highway 17 at Eldon Road in Whitewater Region Township.

Officers arrived on the scene on the evening of Thursday, February 9th, 2023. As a result, the highway was closed for several hours between Turcotte Road and Mountain Road.

There are no further details available at this time, regarding the identity of those involved in the crash. However, OPP would like to remind drivers to be safe on the roads. As well as checking the current and forecast weather conditions and monitoring the media for weather and road conditions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray