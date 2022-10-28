OPP report numerous motor vehicle thefts in Arnprior and Renfrew

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew and Arnprior are currently investigating numerous motor vehicle thefts, as well as thefts from motor vehicles. The OPP has received multiple reports of car thefts in the area recently. OPP says in many instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked with the keys still inside.

Specifically, OPP says they have many reports of licence plates being stolen, as well as personal belongings being stolen from inside the vehicle. Since September 1st, 2022 OPP in Renfrew and Arnprior have reported eight motor vehicle thefts, nine thefts from motor vehicles, and nine licence plate thefts.

OPP does offer suggestions to vehicle owners to decrease the risk of being victimized, they recommend the following:

- Never leave a running vehicle unattended, even when making a quick stop at a store

- Lock your doors

- Roll up your windows

- Keep valuables out of sight

- Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse

- Pocket your keys

- At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray