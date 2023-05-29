OPP respond to potential gun involved in dispute in Laurentian Valley Twp.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says officers responded to a threat of firearm call that was later deemed unfounded in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP explain that on May 25th, 2023 just after 9:00 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Pembroke Street East, with information that a firearm could be involved.

Police say that a short time later it was deemed by officers at the scene that there was no immediate threat and no safety concerns for the public.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray