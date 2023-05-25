OPP respond to unconscious person in vehicle in Bonnechere Valley Twp.

Impaired driving charges have been laid by Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe after they received a call for assistance in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

OPP explain that on May 15th, 2023 just before 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle with an unconscious person inside. Officers arrived in the area of McMaster Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Once police arrived at the scene they tested the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Simpson from Bancroft. As a result of the investigation, he was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Impaired operation by drug

- Failing to Comply with Probation Order

OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. Additionally, the accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray