OPP's Community Street Crime Unit execute search warrant at home in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, ONT -- OPP's Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a home on Hunter St. in Pembroke.

Police say the search warrant was executed on May 7th.

A motor vehicle was also searched.

As a result, police were able to locate and seize a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and cell phones.

33-year-old Ashley Ann Miles and 44-year-old Shane Dennis Towns, both of Pembroke, face a trafficking and two possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 15th.