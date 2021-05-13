OPP's Community Street Crime Unit execute search warrant at home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, ONT -- OPP's Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a home on Hunter St. in Pembroke.
Police say the search warrant was executed on May 7th.
A motor vehicle was also searched.
As a result, police were able to locate and seize a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and cell phones.
33-year-old Ashley Ann Miles and 44-year-old Shane Dennis Towns, both of Pembroke, face a trafficking and two possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 15th.