OPP search for driver after fleeing the collision scene
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have recently investigated a collision which led to a driver being sought by police, due to them failing to remain at the scene.
OPP explain that on March 30th, 2023, just after 12:00 p.m., police responded to a fail-to-remain single-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on John Street in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
The unoccupied parked SUV sustained damages when it was struck from behind by another vehicle. The striking vehicle did not remain on the scene, and the driver of this vehicle is being sought by police. Police say no tow was required.
Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this fail-to-remain collision to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. They could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
