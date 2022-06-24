OPP search for missing elderly male from Kemptville

Officers with the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing male from a residence on Bowen Crescent, Kemptville, in the Municipality of North Grenville.

78-year-old Paul Preston was last seen on foot in the area of Maley Street around 5:00 a.m., on June 24, 2022. He is not a regular resident of the area and is not familiar with any of the roads and trails.

Police and Preston's family are concerned for his well-being.

Grenville County OPP is currently being assisted by members of the OPP East Region Emergency Response Team.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.