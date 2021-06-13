OPP searches for missing swimmer in St. Lawrence River near Brockville

OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police continued the search in the St. Lawrence River at Butternut Bay on Sunday for a 31-year-old man, who disappeared after jumping off a boat.

The Canadian Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard were providing assistance to the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit in the search of the waters near Brockville.

Emergency crews were called to the waters on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown Township just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Butternut Bay is located near Brockville along the St. Lawrence River.

The OPP says it was reported the man jumped off a boat and never resurfaced.

Const. Bernie Onstein tells CTV News Ottawa the water conditions, including a strong current, have impacted the search.

"We’re on a river with fast moving current, we’re on deep water and a lot of commercial and recreational vessels in the area that we have to also deal with," said Onstein on Sunday.

"Primarily what we’re doing now is trying to narrow down the search area through witness statements, interviews with people that were on the vessel, so narrow down that search area and then continue with our underwater search and recovery."

Police are asking boaters to avoid Butternut Bay as they continue their search for the man.

Correction:

Police initially said the missing man was 27-years-old. On Sunday, police told CTV News Ottawa the missing man is 31 years-old.