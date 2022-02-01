OPP seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts

Lennox and Addington Ontario Provincial Police say they are seeing a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts - and this time, health care workers are reportedly paying the price.

OPP says around 10 thefts have been reported from the parking lot at Lennox and Addington general hospital, and another from a vehicle parked outside the John M. Parrot long-term care home, which is just across the street from the hospital. Officers say they do not appear to be targetting the health care workers in particular, but the hospital parking lot offers a lot of cars in the same place.

Police say catalytic converters contain precious metals, which is why they are often stolen.

The investigation is still ongoing.