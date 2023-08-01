OPP seek assistance identifying lottery ticket thief in South Glengarry, Ont.
Members of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a business in South Glengarry Township.
OPP explains that on July 29th, 2023, shortly after 4:00 a.m., a person gained access to a gas station in Lancaster and removed a quantity of lottery tickets.
Assistance is being sought from the public in identifying the person of interest. Described as male, 5'10", wearing a black Puma hoodie, black shoes, and pants. The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2015-2018 dodge ram, grey/charcoal/silver in colour with silver rims.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Long Sault OPP at 613-534-2223 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
