OPP seek assistance investigating vehicle fire in Laurentian Valley, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a suspicious fire that took place in the early morning of May 8th, 2023.

OPP explain that just before 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the scene with the Laurentian Valley Fire Department. Crews arrived and attended to a vehicle on fire on Sullivan Point Road. Police say the fire resulted in no injuries.

Following the incident, the OPP is reminding people to remain vigilant. If suspicious people or vehicles are observed you are asked to contact police.

Anyone who may have any information or video of Sullivan Point or Forest Park roads during the morning of May 8th, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray