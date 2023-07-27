OPP seek help identifying suspect in 2020 arson investigation

The Central Hastings Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking help from the public to solve an arson that occurred in 2020.

Police explain that this incident took place on April 11th, 2020 around 1:00 a.m. when officers responded to a fire at a commercial building on Stirling-Marmora Rd in Stirling - Rawdon. police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire but the commercial building sustained significant damage.

As of now, OPP has a person of interest and vehicle, which they are looking to get identified. Any person with information regarding this incident can contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (613) 473-4234.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray