OPP seek help identifying suspect in 2020 arson investigation
The Central Hastings Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking help from the public to solve an arson that occurred in 2020.
Police explain that this incident took place on April 11th, 2020 around 1:00 a.m. when officers responded to a fire at a commercial building on Stirling-Marmora Rd in Stirling - Rawdon. police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire but the commercial building sustained significant damage.
As of now, OPP has a person of interest and vehicle, which they are looking to get identified. Any person with information regarding this incident can contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (613) 473-4234.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Multiple traffic disruptions on Pembroke roadwaysMaple Avenue has been reduced to one lane between Herbert Street and Alfred Street until 8:30 p.m. in Pembroke. Also reduced to one lane is Broadview Drive between Bell Street and Irving Street, which will be reopened by 3:30 p.m.
-
Serious collision in Mattawa closes Hwy.17A serious crash on Highway 17 causing major closures is being investigated by OPP in Mattawa. Detours were set up while the investigation was underway, no further details have been made available at this time.
-
Shoplifter charged stealing from local Super StoreA 31-year-old local woman is facing charges of theft and obstructing an officer after she was caught with various merchandise in bags and making no attempt to pay at the SuperStore on Parkdale Avenue.
-
Local art groups benefit from ceramic equipment donation from SLCWith a total estimated value of $25,000 local art groups have received ceramic equipment from St. Lawrence College's Brockville campus. The donations came as a result of SLC's need to expand its nursing programs.
-
51 firearms seized, 50 charges laid executing search warrants on Wolfe IslandTwo residents of Frontenac Islands Township are facing a collective 50 charges after OPP executed two search warrants on Wolfe Island, near Kingston. One of the accused was arrested while the other is believed to have fled the province.
-
Safe Cycling Circuit at Memorial Centre Farmers MarketAttendees of the Memorial Centre Farmers Market are encouraged to bring their bikes this Sunday to participate in a Safe Cycling Circuit hosted by Cycle Kingston. This is one of three sessions Cycle Kingston will hold this summer.
-
13-year-old girl charged with assault in violent incidentOntario Provincial Police say an altercation between young people in Greater Napanee has resulted in two charges being laid against a local 13-year-old girl. She was seen throwing a stolen bike at another child as well as throwing rocks.
-
OPP arrest wanted man who fled after removing court-ordered ankle trackerA 34-year-old from Arnprior is facing multiple charges, including four counts of failing to comply with a release order, after he was caught removing an court-ordered ankle tracker and fleeing his residence.
-
Pilot dead in fatal plane crash, investigation ongoingAn investigation is ongoing into a fatal small plane crash on Power Dam Road just east of Alexandria. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.