OPP seek individual on arrest warrant issued for violent offences

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance to locate an individual wanted for multiple violent offences. OPP say that they are looking for 30-year-old Chase Lahaise from Smiths Falls.

Police describe Lahaise as 6 foot 3 inches tall, with a thin build weighing 152 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair. OPP say that the arrest warrants that have been issued for Lahaise are as follows:

- Assault - two counts

- Utter threats cause death or bodily harm

- Break and enter a dwelling house

- Theft under $5000

- Mischief to property- two counts

Police stress that if you see this individual, do not approach him and call the police immediately. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray