OPP seek public assistance identifying pedestrian deceased in vehicle crash
Ontario Provincial Police in South Frontenac say on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 after 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian on Sydenham Road near Railton Road.
Frontenac OPP says they are seeking the public's assistance to identify the male who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police describe the male:
- Caucasian
- Thin build
- Mid-twenties
- Red hair
- Red Goatee
- No tattoos or noticeable scars
Any person with information regarding the male is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
