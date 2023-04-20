OPP seek witnesses of early morning armed robbery in Arnprior Ont.

Members of the Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Renfrew Crime Unit say they are investigating an armed robbery at a local business in the Town of Arnprior.

In a release, OPP explain that around 5:00 a.m. on April 19th, 2023 officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Madawaska Street in the Town of Arnprior. However, police say the suspects fled the scene and were gone before the officers arrived.

As a result of the investigation, police are looking for 3 male suspects. The males were described as in their 20s with the following descriptors:

Man #1:

- Black medical mask and black pants

Man #2

- Black hoodie and black pants

Man #3

- Black hoodie and black pants

Renfrew OPP says they are looking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray