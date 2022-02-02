OPP seize cash, guns, and drugs after traffic stop

Police have arrested a 37 year old woman after she was stopped by an officer in Pembroke.

On the afternoon of January 28, the Upper Ottawa Valley division of the Ontario Provincial Police pulled a suspended driver over in the area of Church Street and Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.

The driver was arrested, and during a search police seized cash, drugs, and a taser weapon.

As a result of the investigation, 37 year old Alisha LeMaire, of Pembroke, was charged with the following crimes

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Fail to comply with probation order - two counts

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - hydromorphone - two counts

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine - two counts

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Driving while under suspension

LeMaire was held for a bail hearing and will remain in custody until their next scheduled court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke, February 3rd.