OPP seize drugs and firearms in drug trafficking investigation

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with multiple offences after seizing a variety of drugs and firearms. The arrest comes following an extensive investigation into possible drug trafficking.

Police say that on February 23rd, 2023, a search warrant was executed at an address on Love Road in Loyalist Township. During the execution of the warrant, nearly 630 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 50 grams of suspected cocaine were seized. Additionally, five firearms, along with ammunition, brass knuckles, and paraphernalia were also seized.

As a result, 35-year-old Timothy Reid from Loyalist Township was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - five counts

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - five counts

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Breach of recognizance

OPP says that the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray