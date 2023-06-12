OPP seize fentanyl executing search warrant, Pembroke resident arrested
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Pembroke resident with several drug-related offences following a warrant being executed in the City of Pembroke.
OPP explained that on June 7th, 2023 just after 11:30 a.m., the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a warrant on Nelson Street, in the City of Pembroke. Police say a result of the warrant, officers seized a significant quantity of Fentanyl.
While conducting the search officers arrested and charged 32-year-old Christa Hier from Pembroke. They are facing a charge of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, as well as having possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime worth under $5,000.
OPP says the accused was held for bail and will appear before court on June 8th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
