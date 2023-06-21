OPP seize generators and fentanyl executing search warrant in Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two Belleville residents after executing a search warrant at a local residence. Police say this occurred on June 14th, 2023 and involved members from several groups including the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau's Project Renewal, the Ontario Provincial Police- East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Tyendinaga Police Service, and Belleville Police Service.

The search warrant was executed at a residence on Tripp Avenue. A subsequent search led to the seizure of 2 stolen generators, 2 stolen cut-off saws and various other tools and accessories. Police also seized 7.86 grams of cocaine, 1.56 grams of methamphetamine, and 1.33 grams of fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, 34-year-old Ian Beauchamp was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of a Schedule I Substance

While 41-year-old Erin Sweet was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

OPP says the two accused were released from custody after being held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray