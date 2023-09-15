OPP specify drugs seized executing search warrant in Brockville, Ont.
Members of the Leeds County Community Street Crime Unit have laid charges after the execution of a search warrant in the City of Brockville.
Local OPP explained that on September 12th, 2023 officers, with the assistance of the East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, East Region Canine Unit and East Region Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Cedar Street in Brockville.
As a result, tools, a significant quantity of Canadian currency and quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl were seized by officers at the scene.
Further investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Ian Ballantyne, 62-year-old Steven Ballantyne, and 61-year-old Yvonne Ballantyne, all from Brockville. The three of them are facing the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000
Ian was held in custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on September 13, 2023. The other two individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 6, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Pembroke Fire Chief calls on residents to check fire alarmsThe Pembroke Fire Department is telling local residents to be prepared to be "Saved by the Beep" by checking their smoke alarm on September 28th as part of Test Your Smoke Alarm Day.
-
New "Victim Specialist" added to Upper Ottawa Valley OPP DetachmentThe Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is welcoming a new civilian Victim Specialist, ensuring victims have proper access to rights and assistance. Jacqueline Pearson has a degree in Criminology and a graduate certificate in Victimology.
-
OPP offers tips to deal with relentless "grandparent scams"With senior citizens in the local community reporting continued calls from fraudsters attempting to get money by pretending to be a family member in distress, the OPP is offering some tips to avoid being victimized in a "grandparent scam".
-
Smiths Falls man faces 20 charges as OPP execute arrest warrant in Montague Twp.Ontario Provincial Police executed an arrest warrant in Montague Township, arresting three people as a result. One man, a 30-year-old from Smiths Falls now faces 20 charges, including five counts of failing to comply with probation.
-
St. Lawrence College announced 2023 Premier's Award nomineesSeven St. Lawrence College graduates have been named as nominees for the 2023 Premier's Awards, recognizing contributions from graduates of Ontario colleges. The winners will be announced at a gala held in Toronto in November.
-
Hit and run vehicle recovered in Kingston, unidentified driver fled the areaOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after recovering an unoccupied stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit and run on Highway 401 in Greater Napanee, the driver is unidentified.
-
Careless driver charged crashing into monument on Main St. in Picton, Ont.A 29-year-old from Ottawa is facing a charge of careless driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on Main Street in Picton, where the vehicle had crashed into a monument
-
OPP call for public assistance to identify two men connected to multiple break-and-entersOntario Provincial Police are seeking the public's help to identify two men of interest who are connected to five break-and-enters that occurred in the Napanee and Deseronto area between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.
-
"Catch the Ace" jackpot reaches $685K, as recent winner takes home over $44KThe ace has not yet been caught through the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle. The recent winner from week #48 took home $44,779. The total jackpot has reached a massive $685,000.