OPP specify drugs seized executing search warrant in Brockville, Ont.

Members of the Leeds County Community Street Crime Unit have laid charges after the execution of a search warrant in the City of Brockville.

Local OPP explained that on September 12th, 2023 officers, with the assistance of the East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, East Region Canine Unit and East Region Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Cedar Street in Brockville.

As a result, tools, a significant quantity of Canadian currency and quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl were seized by officers at the scene.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Ian Ballantyne, 62-year-old Steven Ballantyne, and 61-year-old Yvonne Ballantyne, all from Brockville. The three of them are facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Ian was held in custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on September 13, 2023. The other two individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 6, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray