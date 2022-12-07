OPP 'Stuff a Cruiser' event a massive success, UOV

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valey held a successful 'Stuff a Cruiser event over the weekend in support of local children in need.

The charity event collects toys, food, and cash for local charities, with this year's donations going to the kick Juwabus Club toy drive, St. Joseph's Food Bank in Pembroke, and the Petawawa Pantry food bank.

This year's event raised over $4500 in monetary donations alone, with many pounds of food and hundreds of toys collected as well.

"Once again, the support from the community for this annual event was simply amazing. Even with challenging economic times upon us, our local residents gave generously and literally help us 'stuff the cruiser'. Despite high winds, and heavy rain at times, our Auxiliary Officers showed their dedication and commitment to helping those in need. said Sgt. MaryAnn MacNeil

OPP would like to thank Walmart, Metro, No Frills, and Hyska's Your Independent Grocer for their support in the event, as well as everyone who donated.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink