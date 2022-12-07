OPP 'Stuff a Cruiser' event a massive success, UOV
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valey held a successful 'Stuff a Cruiser event over the weekend in support of local children in need.
The charity event collects toys, food, and cash for local charities, with this year's donations going to the kick Juwabus Club toy drive, St. Joseph's Food Bank in Pembroke, and the Petawawa Pantry food bank.
This year's event raised over $4500 in monetary donations alone, with many pounds of food and hundreds of toys collected as well.
"Once again, the support from the community for this annual event was simply amazing. Even with challenging economic times upon us, our local residents gave generously and literally help us 'stuff the cruiser'. Despite high winds, and heavy rain at times, our Auxiliary Officers showed their dedication and commitment to helping those in need. said Sgt. MaryAnn MacNeil
OPP would like to thank Walmart, Metro, No Frills, and Hyska's Your Independent Grocer for their support in the event, as well as everyone who donated.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in Pembroke, Ont.The Festive R.I.D.E. program continues in the city of Pembroke until January 2, 2023.
-
YMCA announces winners of 2023 Peace Medals in Brockville, KingstonYMCA of Eastern Ontario is celebrating two local peacemakers this Friday, December 9 at the Brockville YMCA.
-
AECL and CNL Break Ground on New Nuclear Research FacilityCanada's nuclear leaders gather to celebrate construction of the Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC)
-
Donation to Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter GamesA local business is stepping up to make a significant donation to the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games.
-
Driver charged following collision, Quinte WestOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a collision on Hwy. 401
-
Police appeal to public with collision investigation, PerthPolice in Lanark County is investigating a collision on Hwy. 7 near Maberly.
-
Brockville Women in Business host Holiday LuncheonThe Brockville women in Business will be hosting their annual holiday luncheon, in support of local charities.
-
Charity Bingo night in support of Salvation ArmyGet ready for some charity bingo with BOUNCE 103.7's Harper Cotie and MOVE 104.9's Bruce Wylie!
-
Fire closes section of Princess St. closed indefinitelyKingston Police Service advise that a section of Princess St. between Alfred and Albert St. will be closed to vehicles for an indefinite amount of time.