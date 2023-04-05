OPP update ongoing fatal crash investigation in Hwy. 17 in Petawawa

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving an eastbound passenger vehicle and a westbound tractor-trailer on Highway 17 in Petawawa.

Police explain that on April 3rd, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., OPP officers, the Petawawa Fire Department and Renfrew County paramedics responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Black Bay Road. The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 27-year-old from Petawawa, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a passenger of the tractor-trailer unit were not injured.

As a result of the collision, Highway 17 was closed between Black Bay Road and Doran Road for approximately 12 hours to allow for the investigation. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigators. OPP says that charges are not anticipated at this time.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray