OPP urge 'extreme caution' near bodies of water

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to exercise 'extreme caution' near bodies of water that presently have ice on them. Telling residents to remember that no ice is safe ice.

This reminder comes following a concerning incident. Police report that on February 13th, 2023 just before 12:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a pickup truck that had broken through the ice and become submerged in Dog Lake.

The investigation revealed that on February 12, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle out onto Dog Lake to go ice fishing. While driving back to shore, the vehicle broke through the ice and sank in approximately 40 feet of water. The driver was able to escape from the vehicle and no injuries were sustained.

Police say that The Ontario Ministry of Environment (MOE) has been notified and police are working with them to ensure the vehicle is safely recovered from the lake.

OPP again says to consider the risks to yourself and others should you venture out on frozen surfaces. Adding that this not only puts you in harm's way but when first responders are called to an emergency on the ice, the rescue efforts are complicated and can be dangerous for everyone.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray