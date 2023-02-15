OPP urge 'extreme caution' near bodies of water
The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to exercise 'extreme caution' near bodies of water that presently have ice on them. Telling residents to remember that no ice is safe ice.
This reminder comes following a concerning incident. Police report that on February 13th, 2023 just before 12:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a pickup truck that had broken through the ice and become submerged in Dog Lake.
The investigation revealed that on February 12, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle out onto Dog Lake to go ice fishing. While driving back to shore, the vehicle broke through the ice and sank in approximately 40 feet of water. The driver was able to escape from the vehicle and no injuries were sustained.
Police say that The Ontario Ministry of Environment (MOE) has been notified and police are working with them to ensure the vehicle is safely recovered from the lake.
OPP again says to consider the risks to yourself and others should you venture out on frozen surfaces. Adding that this not only puts you in harm's way but when first responders are called to an emergency on the ice, the rescue efforts are complicated and can be dangerous for everyone.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Fraud and scam awareness presentation in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police and the Pembroke Public Library have teamed up for a presentation on fraud and scam awareness with a question-and-answer period at the Pembroke Public Library at 237 Victoria Street on March 25th.
-
City of Brockville successful before Court of Appeal against Tall ShipsCourt of Appeal for Ontario sides with the City of Brockville against Tall Ships Landing Development Inc. This comes with respect to the development of waterfront property on the St. Lawrence River.
-
High-tech investment for students in United Counties of Leeds and GrenvilleFunding announced for high-tech machines for high schools in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. Executive Director of the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association says "Our goal is to expose high school students to technology at an earlier age."
-
Grenville OPP officer lays assault charges following physical disputeA 31-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal has been charged with assaulting an officer while being arrested at a residence on Riddell Road in the Township of Edwardsburg-Cardinal. Police report that the accused was intoxicated at the time of the assault.
-
Kingston Police seek help identifying suspect in theft at downtown libraryA suspect was seen stealing a cell phone at the Central Branch of the library located on Johnson Street in downtown Kingston. Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.
-
OPP investigate multiple break-ins at South Frontenac construction siteOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public in identifying persons of interest in multiple breaks and enters that occurred at a local property under construction in South Frontenac, where the suspects stole over $7,000 in tools.
-
15 charges laid following multi-jurisdictional incidentsA 27-year-old from Addington Highlands Township is facing 15 charges after multiple incidents took place over the first two months of 2023. OPP report that the investigation began with several break and enters and ended with the theft of a vehicle and threats being made.
-
Driver charged with excessive cannabis in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A Barry's Bay resident has been charged by Killaloe OPP following a traffic stop on Combermere Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley. Officers seized over 30 grams of dried cannabis from the vehicle.
-
Impaired driver charged during traffic stop on Highway 60A 53-year-old from Cobden has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 60th the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.