OPP use tire deflation device and rolling block after driver fails to stop for police

A tire deflation device and rolling block was used after a driver failed to stop for police in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say they first received a traffic complaint of a vehicle reportedly crossing lane lines on Highway 416 coming from the City of Ottawa. The complainant also says they saw damage at the front of the vehicle. The Grenville County detachment of the OPP responded to the complaint as the vehicle started to enter the Municipality of North Grenville.

OPP say an officer spotted the vehicle on Highway 416 and says they also saw the vehicle swerving back and forth between lanes. Police say they attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop.

As the vehicle continued down Highway 416 and entered Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township, police say they deployed a tire deflation device and followed the vehicle onto Highway 401. OPP later conducted a rolling block and stopped the vehicle.

34-year-old Amber Turner of Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont. Is charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs - Contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or refusal to comply with demand - Contrary to Section 320.15(1) of the CC

Flight from peace officer - Contrary to Section 320.17 of the CC

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 - Contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Fail to comply with Probation Order - Contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance - opioid - Contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Turner is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on June 4th, 2021.