On December 11th, 2022, a hockey game took place at the Frontenac Community Arena between Frontenac OPP and South Frontenac Fire Department. The spirited contest between both teams took place, resulting in the Police team overcoming players from the Fire Department.

However, despite the game on the ice, the big winner for the night was the local Food Bank. As the teams came together to gather close to 350lbs of food. In support of the game and Food Bank, they also collected approximately $2500 dollars.

Following the game, Frontenac OPP say they wanted to thank OPP Auxiliary Sergeant Adam Peters for organizing the fundraising event. Frontenac OPP would also like to thank the South Frontenac Fire Department for its participation and their generous donation. The two teams say are looking forward to the rematch next year.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray