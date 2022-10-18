OPP warn car owners to "Lock it OR Lose it" after a vehicle was ransacked
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are warning vehicle owners to "Lock it Or Lose it" as they investigate a vehicle entry that happened on Highway 60. Police responded to the incident on October 15th around 12:00 p.m. in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
The vehicle was entered and all the contents were rifled through. The investigation is ongoing and OPP are asking anyone with information surrounding the crime to contact them.
The OPP also says they are committed to raising crime-prevention awareness. They hope that people can help police prevent a crime rather than have to deal with the consequences of a crime. Thus, they have provided the following simple tips that vehicles owners can do that will minimize the risk of their vehicle being victimized:
- Never leave a running vehicle unattended, even when making a quick stop at a store
- Lock your doors
- Roll up your windows
- Keep valuables out of sight
- Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse
- Pocket your keys
- At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
