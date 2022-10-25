OPP warn community of local phishing scam

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe is warning residents of a local phishing scam. The concern was raised on October 20th, when police responded to a fraud call from a local pharmacy in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. Pharmacy staff reported that they had received several calls from concerned community residents, who told the staff that someone posing as a pharmacy employee had been calling and asking for their personal information surrounding prescriptions.

Phishing is a scam designed to lure you into providing your personal information. For example, OPP says a scammer could send an email, text, or make a phone call that appears to be from a recognizable institution or company. Typically the scammers would use a business such as a bank, online subscription service, government department, or in this case a pharmacy.

The message may claim that you need to update your account, or that your tax refund is ready. Whatever the message is, it is usually an attempt to trick you into providing your personal or financial information.

OPP says you should always verify that the call is legitimate by doing your own research, and don't be afraid to say no.

