OPP warn of Card-Not-Present frauds in the Ottawa Valley

Ontario Provincial Police are warning Ottawa Valley businesses of fraudsters targetting them.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says they are urging businesses to verify who they are dealing before making remote or online sales.

OPP say they recently responded to a number of calls from businesses who have fallen victim to Card-Not-Present Frauds. They say predominantly building supply stores are making the calls.

Police say fraudsters contact a business to place an order for a product by way of phone, email, or the website. They say fraudsters plan to make the payment with a stolen payment card and counterfeit driver's licences.

The business then believes purchase to be legitimate, where they then provide the product through a shipping company or to an individual picking up the product using a rented van or trailer (which is also used with a stolen payment card)

Police say eventually the real cardholder identifies and disputes the charges resulting in the business receiving a chargeback. This makes the business responsible for paying back amount charged on the stolen card.

Ontario Provincial Police gave the following tips:

Watch for orders made using different names, addresses and card numbers but are from a single IP (Internet Protocol) address;

Prior to shipping merchandise, take steps to verify the information provided by the customer (telephone number, email address, shipping address etc.);

Be sensitive to priority shipments for fraud?prone merchandise, which may indicate a fraudulent transaction;

Be aware of orders that occur with a request for urgent shipment, especially if the shipping address does not match the billing address on the credit card provided;

Be aware of orders from repeat customers that differ from regular spending patterns; and

Contact your processor and ensure security measures are established to prevent victimization and reduce unwanted chargebacks.

Businesses that accept these kind of orders are asked to use automated verification tools supported by their acquirer and the payment associations.

If a business is a victim of a Card-Not-Present Fraud, they can contact the local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll free) or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.