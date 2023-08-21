OPP warn of driveway paving scams trending across the province

Ontario Provincial Police in Smiths Falls say that door-to-door driveway paving and repair-related frauds are popping up across East Region and throughout the Province of Ontario.

Police explain that despite rules banning certain door-to-door sales in Ontario, criminals have not stopped. Those involved in these frauds are persuasive and persistent. Many of the individuals involved in these scams are working without a work permit, have no permanent business address and operate in a fly-by-night manner.

Often the victim will agree to have work completed, with the suspects using poor-quality products. Following the completed work, the victim will be unable to reach the company to repair the shoddy work that was done.

OPP gives some tips to protect from being a victim of a similar scam:

- Be wary of unsolicited contractors who knock on your door offering services.

- Do not make on-the-spot decisions about hiring a contractor.

- Select a reputable company and do your research.

- Obtain a detailed, written contract.

- Consider shopping around and obtaining detailed estimates.

- Never feel pressured to commit on the spot and do not provide full payment for work that has not begun.

The OPP is reminding people that there is no obligation to speak to a salesperson that attends your residence. Adding that people should remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Additionally, if you have decided to use a company's services, check with your local Better Business Bureau or business association to see if there have been any complaints filed against them.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray