OPP Warn of fake bank investigator frauds

The Ontario Provincial Police is warning residents of Eastern Ontario to look out for an ongoing fraud popping up in the region. In recent interactions, the fraudster contacts the victim by phone claiming to be an employee of a bank.

The person identifies the victim by name and tells them their bank information or credit card information has been compromised.

The fraudster proceeds to request personal information including the person's pin number and passwords, while advising them to leave their debit and credit card in an envelope outside their house for pick up and destruction.

In each case, the fraudster has attended the victim's home to retrieve the cards.

OPP want to remind the public of possible warning signs:

Fraudsters will use call-spoofing to mislead victims and have it appear that the call is generated by your bank

Do not provide banking passwords or information over the phone to anyone that calls you first

Calls from fraudsters caliming to be an investigator with the bank tend to happen early in the morning when the victim is sleeping, or not fully awake

If you receive an incoming call from someone claiming to be from your bank, advise them that you will call them back.

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a fraud, report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.