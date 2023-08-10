OPP warn of fraud emails after recent IT company scam

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding everyone to be cautious online, especially after a recent incident in the local community.

OPP explain that on August 3rd, 2023, officers received a report of an online scam. They say an individual reported receiving an email from an Information Technology (IT) Company stating that their account was due and that an automatic withdrawal of $400 had been taken. The recipient recognized that it was a scam and there was no money loss.

Police emphasize that things online are not always what they appear to be. They urge people to conduct research and confirm the legitimacy of organizations or transactions before continuing online.

Stay safe by following these tips offered by OPP:

- Pump the brakes and ask questions

- Ask for credentials

- Listen to the inner voice that says "this does not sound right"

- Be wary of any request for cash or cryptocurrency

- Be cautious of any sense of urgency to act

- Do not be rushed into sending money

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray